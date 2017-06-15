Southampton have parted ways with manager Claude Puel after only a year at the helm. The former Lyon boss was shown the door after a disappointing campaign, where they finished eighth in the league and failed to win the EFL Cup trophy, having lost in the finals to Manchester United.

The manager had signed a three-year deal at the club last summer and the Saints will now search for his successor as they look to push to finish higher in the table next season. Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is in line to take over, according to the Guardian, while the likes of Mauricio Pellegrino and Reading's Jaap Stam are also deemed to be contenders.

A club statement said, "Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect.

"Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure. We wish Claude well for the future.

"The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club."

The news comes after a horde of speculations that a section of Southampton fans were not impressed by the team's style of play and results under Puel. Whoever comes in will have to walk on the footsteps of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, with both managers impressing an entertaining style of play at the St. Mary's.