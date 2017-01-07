Star Wars 8 still remains an untitled sequel to The Force Awakens but it appears the suspense about the movie might soon be broken as Mark Hamill have teased the 'first look' of the film.

Hamill, who is considered as a Star Wars legend, will host an online show, Pop Culture Quest. And, if the actor is not playing any prank on his fans (which he is notoriously famous for) then the show might just offer some new exclusive Star Wars: Episode VIII information.

It is not yet clear whether Disney will release the poster of Episode VIII or will just reveal the title. There might be a teaser offering a brief look at the film which is tentatively known as Space Bear.

After the super success of TFA, Disney and Lucasfilm were busy marketing the anthology film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story but it appears they are flexing their marketing muscles to promote Episode VIII which is still eleventh months away from is grand premiere.

The success of TFA is partly credited to Disney's marketing genius as they kept the film's plot a tightly guarded secret so much so that the trailer also failed to reveal much about the plot. If the company will follow the suit for its sequel then it is safe to predict that fans can only get a glimpse of the space action thriller.

Despite the secrecy policies, the Ryan Johnson film has suffered major leaks during its filing as multiple images were leaked from the sets. Based on those images fans are speculating that Rey will be trained by the former Jedi Master for her upcoming fight with Kylo Ren.

Kylo Ren was formerly known as Ben Solo, a Jedi trainer under Luke and the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia. However, he was lured towards the Dark Side by Supreme Leader Snoke and followed his grandfather Darth Vader's path and aims to become a Sith Lord.

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, has recently teased that his character's back story will be explained in the eighth sequel. Daisy Ridley, the late Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and Oscar Isaac will return to reprise their respective roles in the space action odyssey by Disney. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2017.