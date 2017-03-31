Considering Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to be released in cinemas at the end of this year, fans of the franchise are getting understandably eager to see the film's first trailer. But while Disney and Lucasfilm might be keeping a tight lid on the first sneak peek when it comes to the public, audience members at CinemaCon 2017 were treated to a few snippets of the movie earlier this week... and fortunately for the rest of us, they couldn't help but gush about it on social media afterwards.

According to several sources, the studios only revealed a few seconds of footage at the Las Vegas event, but nevertheless, what they did show was exciting.

Twitter users detailed how the clip shows protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding Luke Skywalker's blue lightsaber, in the same location that she was last seen in at the end of previous instalment Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Training with Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on Ahch-To, the home of the first Jedi Temple, perhaps?

One writer stated that Rey is seen "thrashing around" in the sizzle reel, while another teased that she might use the Force at points during the film. Slash Film's Peter Sciretta clarified that the clip sees her "moving the rocks". Seeing as that's not the typical thing you do with a lightsaber and how attuned she was with the Jedi ability in The Force Awakens, then it seems likely.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently slated to reach both US and UK cinemas on 15 December 2017. As well as Daisy Ridley, other returning cast members from The Force Awakens include John Boyega, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis, who lent his voice to computer-generated character, villain Supreme Leader Snoke. The late Carrie Fisher will also make an appearance.

Lupita Nyong'o, who portrayed Maz Kanata in the aforementioned instalment, was also confirmed to be reprising her role in the presentation. Meanwhile, fans got their first look at Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern in the new movie too.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider