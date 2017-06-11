Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson has done a u-turn and revealed that he would be willing to fight Georges St-Pierre if it involved the welterweight title.

Before his title fight rematch at UFC 209 in March with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, "Wonderboy" stated that he would "hate" to fight his former sparring partner in St-Pierre if he were to compete in the division.

"I would hate [fighting GSP]," he said. "I would hate the day where I would have to step out there with a guy who inspired me first in kickboxing to [try] mixed martial arts. He was my inspiration."

"He's a good friend of mine. That would be a hard one to be honest with you just emotionally because he's a good bud. But you never know."

Since then however, Thompson suffered a decision loss to Woodley and will likely not challenge for the title again unless a new welterweight champion is crowned.

As for St-Pierre, he was expected to face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title later this year, however, it was called off by UFC president Dana White. With the Canadian now expected to fight the welterweight champion next, Thompson says he would be willing to fight "GSP" if he were to become the next champion.

"You know, I'm 34 years old, and I don't think I have the time to wait," Thompson told Submission Radio. "You know, let's say he [GSP] does get that title. Question is, is he going to hold onto it? Is he going to move somewhere else? I don't know."

"But my goal, and it's something he knows, it's always been to have that title, to win that title belt. So he is a very good friend of mine, and if that ever does happen, that's something that I would have to talk to him about. Call him and say, 'Listen, this is, you know, this is my goal. This is what's happening. Do we want to do this or not?' Blah blah blah.

"And mainly I think it would just kind of be up to him. I mean, he knows what my goals are. I don't think he would be like, 'You know what, to be honest, I don't know.'"

The number two ranked welterweight contender also revealed that St-Pierre reciprocated his intentions of not fighting each other before UFC 209, but the situation with both fighters have since changed, with "Rush" not fighting Michael Bisping anymore for the middleweight title.

"Before my last Tyron fight he [GSP] told me, 'I have no interest fighting you. I've known you for a long time. You're a good friend of mine. I have no interest in fighting you.'" Thompson added. "And I was like, 'All right, sweet.'"

"But then he was going up to 185 to fight Bisping. Now that I didn't win, I'm still there and still it could be possible for me to get that title shot and fight for it again. But if he's the [welterweight] champion, you know, that's my goal, man. So it may happen."