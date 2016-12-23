The WWE Universe has been speculating about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return after Bill Goldberg ended his 12 year hiatus with a Brock Lesnar fight at Survivor Series.

The Hall of Famer appeared on the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show – Unleashed and talked about whether he has one last fight in him.

"I'm 52, and I get these emails all the time asking why I don't come back. They'll say...so and so did it. Goldberg did it, and you know what, I'm happy for all my friends that are making comebacks. Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar was awesome...setting it up for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando," the WWE legend said. (Via Inquisitr)

The former WWE superstar, however, said that he was done fighting and added that he was satisfied with how he ended his career.

"I'm not making no comeback. I had someone cuss me out on the email the other day saying that they hated my guts because I wouldn't do it a comeback, but listen...I'm done," he said.

Moreover, Austin also does not want the pressure of another fight on his shoulders.

"I'm done, and I'm happy being done, and I don't want the pressure of having another match on my shoulders, because I don't have to have another match because I'm satisfied with the career that I had," he said.

"I appreciate everyone that had supported my career. Pro Wrestling has springboarded every endeavor that I am involved in right now, and I love the business, and the WWE and all the organizations that I work for, but man...I'm done!"

Austin's final WWE fight was with The Rock in 2003 at WrestleMania 19, where he lost via pinfall. The next night Austin announced his retirement from active wrestling due to his neck issues.