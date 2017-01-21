Liverpool have confirmed Steven Gerrard will return to the club in February to take a full-time coaching role at the Reds' academy.

The 36-year-old came up through the ranks of the Merseyside club's youth system before breaking into their first team. After spending 17 years with the first team, the former England international was allowed to leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer of 2015.

Gerrard moved to the Major League Soccer and spent over a year at LA Galaxy before announcing his retirement from football last November. The ex-England captain will now take the position of the coach at Liverpool's academy.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Liverpool FC has announced that Steven Gerrard is to return to the club in a full-time capacity to take up a position within the Academy."

"The Reds legend will serve as a coach at the youth complex in Kirkby, operating in a wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players.

"Gerrard will begin his responsibilities in February, marking a return home to the club where he spent 17 years of his professional career after graduating through the ranks at the Academy."

Gerrard has been the star player for Liverpool during his playing career, having inspired them to win the Champions League in 2005 and also a success in the FA Cup a year later. The Anfield favourite has expressed his delight after being appointed as a coach at the Reds' academy and suggested that it feels like completing the circle on returning to the place where it all started for him.

"It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

"Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.

"This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development."