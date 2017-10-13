Netflix has released a brand new trailer for the return of Stranger Things ahead of season two's launch in two weeks' time (27 October). The trailer teases what's in store for characters old and new as a new threat from the Upside Down surfaces.

Season two will continue where the first left off, with Noah Schnapp's Will dealing with the trauma of his time in the dark, alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. He's now also seeing visions of an enormous new creature that threatens to end the world.

Helping him to save the day will be familiar friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as well as his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) and police officer Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a girl with telekinetic powers who has been trapped in the Upside Down, will also return.

The trailer opens with her in the woods, taking one of the food supplies that we saw Hopper leave her at the end of the first season. We then see Will encounter a huge, tentacled creature in a vision of sorts.

We see glimpses of some of season two's new characters as well, including Goonies star Sean Astin's Bob Newby, a love interest for Joyce, Sadie Sink's Max, who will befriend the young stars, and Dacre Montgomery's Billy.

Teased yesterday, the trailer was released today because it's Friday the 13th – a day to celebrate classic horror stories.

Stranger Things wears its influences on its sleeve, namely the works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and coming-of-age classics like The Goonies. For example, in the new season we'll see the young stars dressed up as Ghostbusters.

In the build-up to season two Netflix's marketing department has also produced posters riffing on classic horror movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Alien and The Evil Dead.

Stranger Things season two consists of nine episodes, all of which will be released on Netflix on 27 October.