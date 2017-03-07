How much would you pay for a selfie with your favourite celebrity? If you happen to be a Strictly fan, then you'd have to be pretty cash-rich to take a snap with Darcey Bussell and co.

Fans of the BBC1 rug-cutting series are fuming after being quoted £400 to pose with Strictly stars at the show's forthcoming The Spectacular.

The event – which takes place at London's ExCel centre in June – was dubbed "The Ultimate Day Out" when it was announced last week, prompting the show's hardcore fans to burst with excitement and buy tickets to meet the show's famous faces.

Punters were left in shock, however, by the extra costs after purchasing the £70 per adult for a ticket, or £192.50 for a family of two adults and two children, The Sun reports.

To book a picture with one of the show's judges – Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Bussell – fans are expected to fork out £26.80 per person. The same fee applies for host Tess Daly and spin-off presenter Zoe Ball. A picture with former contestant and Takes Two presenter Gethin Jones is also priced at £26.80.

A snap with the lesser famous professional dancers come cheaper, however. Natalie Lowe, Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse and veteran Anton du Beke are all priced at £21.80. Former celebrity contestants are available cheaper still, with Jake Wood, Judy Murray, Anita Rani, Alison Hammond and Nancy Dell'Olio all priced at £15 a shot, but not all of them are expected to be available on the day.

If you'd like a snap of yourself sitting at the empty judges desk, that will also set you back an oddly priced £12.

One fan complained to The Sun: "It's very steep – and has taken the gloss off the excitement of going.

"It's already incredibly expensive to take a family, it's nearly £200 just to walk through the door and go to the talks, so to find that you have to pay extra to get a photograph feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth.

"By the end of the day it would cost hundreds and hundreds of pounds to get a photograph with everyone there – and that's before you've travelled or eaten. It's practically the cost of a family holiday for one afternoon out," they continued.

The day out also includes the opportunity to listen to talks from some of the show's stars about their Strictly journeys, a fashion show and an exclusive performance from some of the hit programme's familiar faces.

Horwood unveiled the event last week, announcing: "Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular is a dream come true – a fun-filled day that gets you as close as possible to some of the biggest names in Strictly.

"Plus, I'll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can't wait to see you there, darling!"

Explaining the reasoning behind charging extra for photos, a BBC Worldwide spokesman claimed that it would help deal with demand, stating: "It's standard for an event like this – it helps us deal with high-demand by having queuing procedures in place."

Strictly Come Dancing The Spectacular will be held at London's ExCel from 22-25 June.