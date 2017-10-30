Diary entries of a murdered student in Liverpool have revealed how her boyfriend thought she was having an affair with the fashion designer Jimmy Choo.

Natasha Wild, 23, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Lloyd Brackenbury, 32, on 28 November 2016. She suffered a fatal knife wound to the neck in her own home in Rochdale.

He dialled 999 himself, but paramedics who transported the Liverpool Hope University student to hospital were unable to save her.

Diaries that have come to light in a hearing, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, have revealed how Brackenbury became jealous and would throw her across the room during violent arguments.

It was also revealed that Wild was pregnant with Brackenbury's child at one stage, but underwent a secret termination which she only revealed to her mother, out of fear that her boyfriend "would kill me."

In one of her diary entries, which were written on a laptop, Natasha said: "Lloyd believes I am cheating on him with a man called Jimmy Choo who is a fashion designer.

"Apparently my dad doesn't pick me up from work but another guy does - he says I sleep around. He broke the burglar alarm because he thinks someone is listening into the house.

"He sexually examines me to see if I have slept with someone. If we have had a nice day he will purposely ruin it by finding something to start an argument over."

Brackenbury, 32, was detained in a psychiatric hospital and found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but was cleared of murder.

His mother, Linda, told Manchester Crown Court: "Lloyd was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at 20 years of age, prior to this he had no signs of mental health although he was bullied at school so badly that they had to move him."

She also revealed that he had "developed a fixation" with criminal gangs that were alleged to be "coming to get him."

Wild had expressed concerns to Linda about Lloyd's mental health and was worried that he would "kick off" after he placed a knife to her throat.

Prosecutor Louise Blackwell QC read a statement on behalf of Natasha's mother saying: "She does not accept the diagnosis or the recommended order. Her daughter was vulnerable and in a very complex relationship with this defendant but she was making her way for herself studying at university and had everything to live for."