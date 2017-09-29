A 27-year-old Suffolk man has been jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of what one constable called "a disturbing catalogue of sexual abuse" against young girls.

Karl Garnham was sentenced on 28 September at Ipswich Crown Court after being found guilty of nine charges in late May. Of Garnham's nine charges, four were related to sexual assaults of girls under 13, three were rape and two of sexual activity with a child, Suffolk police said.

The charges related to offences in the Felixstowe area which took place between 2003 and 2016. Garnham's victims all had to give evidence against him in court after he pleaded not guilty. He was given a 20-year sentence: 15 in jail and five years under an extended license.

Police said that they were first contacted by one of Garnham's victims in January 2016. When an investigation began, three further victims came forward.

"Whilst these offences began when Garnham was himself underage, he continued a disturbing catalogue of sexual abuse into adulthood which has had a significant effect on his victims." Detective Constable Hayley Kennedy from the Suffolk Police Safeguarding Unit said

"The victims, some of whom remain children, have been remarkably brave throughout this police investigation. I cannot take away what has happened to them but I hope that today's result offers them some comfort in the knowledge that this man is now behind bars for his crimes against them.

"I hope, too, that it encourages other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and reassure them that we will always investigate any allegations of sexual abuse thoroughly and as a consequence bring offenders to justice." Kennedy added.

Garnham was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, though the details of this were not clear from Suffolk police's news release.