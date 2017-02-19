Arsene Wenger claims he wasn't threatening Arsenal with his recent comments about managing somewhere else, as he plans on remaining with the club for another four years.

Following a demoralising 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, the 67-year-old's future became a major talking point.

In a press conference on 17 February, Wenger notably responded that he will be managing next season, "whether it is here or somewhere else."

This led many to believe that the 2016/2017 season could be Wenger's last in charge of the Gunners. The Frenchman, however, clarified his comments, stating that it wasn't a threat to the club.

"It is not a threat, not at all," he said. "My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that. I am adult enough to analyse the situation."

Wenger — whose contract expires at the end of the summer — also believes he has not reached the same point that Sir Alex Ferguson did when the latter knew it was time to call it quits.

"Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older than I am today," he added. "He was four years older, he retired at 71 and I'm 67."

Wenger went on to suggest he could remain in management even after 71.

"Maybe more, maybe less, I don't know," he explained. "Everybody is different on that front and I do not want to take anything away from Ferguson, he was an absolutely unbelievable manager but he had enough, he had enough, and I'm not at that stage."

When asked further about his Arsenal future, Wenger responded: "I do not want to talk anymore about my personal situation."

"What is important is the next game. We had a big disappointment, we lost, and we want to win the next game."

Arsenal travel to Sutton next on 20 February as the two sides will meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.