Chelsea have sanctioned their fourth deal of the current January transfer window to date by allowing highly-rated young defender Jake Clarke-Salter to join Sunderland, while reports suggest that La Liga outfit Sevilla are targeting a move for Michy Batshuayi.

Clarke-Salter, an Under-20 World Cup winner who was an unused substitute for Saturday's (6 January) FA Cup third-round draw at Norwich City, heads to Wearside on a loan deal that will run until the end of the season.

The centre-back, a three-time FA Youth Cup winner and double UEFA Youth League champion previously talked-up by John Terry as his long-term successor at Stamford Bridge, will attempt to help the struggling Black Cats - currently bottom of the Championship after winning just four of their 26 matches in 2017-18 - avoid a second successive relegation.

After securing the first signing of his reign at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland manager Chris Coleman told the club's official website: "Jake is a hugely talented young player who has jumped at the opportunity to come to this club and show people what he can do.

"You don't play for a club like Chelsea unless you have tremendous ability and I'm sure he will be able to demonstrate that for Sunderland. Jake is exactly the type of hungry young player I have spoken about and he has shown me just how keen he is to come to here and play in front of our supporters."

Clarke-Salter's only previous loan spell with League One Bristol Rovers was ended prematurely by injury and the 20-year-old now believes he is "ready for the next step up" in his career, citing Coleman's presence and track record of developing young players as a crucial factor behind his decision to join Sunderland.

Chelsea have already delved into the January market by signing Ross Barkley in a £15m ($20.3m) deal from Everton and sending striker Ike Ugbo on loan to MK Dons just a day after recalling him from Barnsley. Diego Costa's protracted £58m return to Atletico Madrid was technically completed at the beginning of the month.

Further incomings and outgoings are expected amid surprising links to West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, though a move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is said to have stalled due to the asking price.

Thomas Lemar, Thorgan Hazard, Arturo Vidal and Riyad Mahrez are among the scores of other players linked, while uncertainty continues to surround the respective futures of David Luiz, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Kenedy.

Goal report that Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla are keen on a six-month loan deal for Batshuayi, whom it is said Chelsea will not allow to leave until they find a replacement to back-up first-choice forward Alvaro Morata.

The former Marseille frontman will be eager to cement his place in Belgium's World Cup squad having made only 11 top-flight appearances so far this term - nine as a substitute.