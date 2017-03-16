It's long been rumoured that DC Comics' character Green Lantern might make an appearance in upcoming superhero outing Justice League, which is set to reunite Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman on screen as well as introduce Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash. And while Warner Bros Pictures has yet to comment on the claims, Superman actor Henry Cavill has now dropped a serious hint that fans might see Hal Jordan join the movie after all.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a photograph of himself working out, with the caption: "Since I came off the ol' knee injury I've been steadily increasing my training work load. I know it's irritating when people say this but it genuinely does feel so good to be back in it. I'm not destroying myself every day. Just working towards improvement by pushing hard enough to elicit change."

But it was the last sentence that is really worth noting: "Nothing funny to post here, it's deadly serious because I've got to make sure that I'm bigger than Green Lantern.... Wait whaaat?"

From those comments alone, it certainly seems like audiences will see the Man of Steel and Green Lantern together at some point. Be it in Justice League or perhaps a standalone movie centred on the latter.

While Cavill might just be having a laugh with fans, it's a little coincidental that this isn't the first time he has referenced Green Lantern recently. Just two weeks ago, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor shared an image of his dog Kal-El peering from a balcony, captioned: "Kal looking for Hal". He also posted a selfie of himself in front of a window, and through the glass, you can see a figure of Green Lantern with his logo clearly visible. Cavill wrote with the image: "Other Kal looking for Hal."

Several actors have been linked to the potential role of Hal Jordan ever since Justice League was announced. Tyrese Gibson was the first name swirling around the rumour mill, after the Fast and Furious star revealed he'd met Warner Bros for the role. More recently, Free Fire's Armie Hammer was thrown into the ring, followed by Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes. But it looks like, if the character is set to show up in the DC Extended Universe anytime soon, the studio is keen to keep the casting a secret for as long as possible.

