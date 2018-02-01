In December 2017, Tiffany Haddish made the Beyhive green with envy when she shared a snap of herself and Beyonce cosied up at a party.

The picture, which has garnered more than 370K likes and was taken at Jay-Z's after-party for his 4:44 album launch, capped off what had been an epic 12 months for the comedienne and actress.

"@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping....," she captioned the image which showed the Formation hitmaker with her face partially hidden. "But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce

Now the Girls Trip star has revealed the backstory behind one of her most coveted posts in a new interview with Vulture.

According to Haddish, 38, she was preparing to fight somebody at the party when Beyonce intervened.

"So what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? " she told the publication. "I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, "No, I'm gonna end up fighting this b***h!" She was like, "No, have fun, Tiffany," and I said, "I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me."

Unsurprisingly, the moment went viral after she posted it on Instagram but Haddish was just chuffed that Queen Bey knew her name.

"She knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, "I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish." I was like, "What? You know me?!" She said, "I'm Beyoncé." "I KNOW!"