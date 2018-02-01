DJ David Mueller, who lost a groping lawsuit to Taylor Swift in 2017, has begun hosting a show at Delta Radio station, with the CEO of the company saying he deserved another chance.

However, fans of Swift are outraged over the hiring of Mueller, with many taking to social media and the Radio station's Facebook page to vent their frustration at a convicted groper landing a job as a radio host.

"He is a very good on-air talent," David Fuss, Delta Radio's CEO, was quoted as saying by Washington Post. "It's extremely difficult to get people to come to the Mississippi Delta to work. I felt like he needed a break or a second chance."

The hiring of Mueller "maybe a tiny bit" about publicity, Fuss added.

Mueller, who is going by the name Stonewall Jackson on the radio, said he is "very grateful" for his new gig at a Mississippi station as he was finding it difficult to land a job in the radio market after losing the groping lawsuit. "I never wanted to leave radio from the moment I was out on the street with no job and no income," he reportedly said after landing the job.

"Dude groped Taylor Swift and was found guilty by a jury in a civil case, yet he's still hired in the same position that granted him access to the woman he harmed. Let me never, ever, hear again how allegations of sexual abuse 'ruin men's lives'," one angry fan wrote on social media.

Another Swift fan pointed out: "If people won't believe Taylor Swift after a man was PROVEN guilty of sexual assault, what hope do I have? What hope does the girl next to me have, my children, their friends, my grandchildren? People had the choice to move forward with history and instead, they did the opposite."

"Oh. Be angry. Be outraged. I'm sorry Larry, but this scare tactic isn't gonna stop us. You aren't going to silence us. This isn't just for Taylor Swift. We are standing up not just for her, but for women everywhere. Your time, is up. #TimesUp," someone else said.

In 2013, Swift had accused Mueller of groping her at a meet-and-greet in Denver. In 2015, Mueller sued Swift claiming he lost his job because of the accusations. In August, the same year, Swift countersued Mueller and the case was taken to trial and the jury awarded a ceremonial $1 in damages to Swift.

"It was a definite grab, a very long grab," Swift had told the jury during a trial. "He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him. (His hand) didn't let go."