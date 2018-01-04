A woman had her throat slashed before being left to die in a pool of her own blood on a pavement down a suburban street, it has been reported.

Neighbours said they heard loud screams before the woman was seen lying in the street in a pool of her own blood, in Norfolk Road, Ilford, east London, at just after 7pm on Wednesday (3 January).

The 44-year-old woman, who was wearing a pink coat at the time of her death, was pronounced dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

London's Metropolitan Police (Met) say they have arrested a 45-year-old man in the neighbouring borough of Newham on suspicion of murder.

The street remained cordoned off the next morning with a blue forensics tent erected on the pavement opposite rows of terraced houses.

Witnesses said the woman was left with "large gash wounds" to her neck after she collapsed.

One resident told the Evening Standard: "I was at home when I heard this terrible scream, it didn't seem real, I just thought it was kids messing around, then just a few minutes later I looked outside and there were all the police and paramedics. I think that scream must have been her.

"They did absolutely everything to try and save her, but they couldn't. It's such a horrible thing to happen."

The woman is believed to have been from Eastern Europe with the MailOnline reporting that one Norfolk Road resident saying her family were told a knife had been recovered from a nearby bin.

Abid Khan, 65, who also lives on the road said he saw the woman as she lay dying on the pavement.

He said: "She was lying on the floor, and the blood was pouring on the side of the road. There was a pool of blood on the floor."

A Met Police spokesman said: "Next of kin have been notified but formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate, led by Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams."

The 45-year-old man remains at an east London police station while enquiries are ongoing.