A man suspected of sucker-punching a victim with cerebral palsy in the face outside a convenience store has been arrested for the second time after going on the run.

Police say Barry Baker, 29, was outside a 7-Eleven on the outskirts of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the early hours of 10 May when he launched the seemingly unprovoked attack.

Disturbing security video footage from the West Chester store shows the 22-year-old victim arrive in a white SUV and enter the store.

The suspect, wearing a yellow hooded top, remains outside the 7-Eleven and appears to mock the victim by imitating his walking in front of a laughing friend.

When the victim emerges from the store, he continues to mock the man before suddenly punching him in the face. The suspect – said by police to be Baker – then fled around the corner of the store as the victim called the police.

"The defendant's actions in this case are appalling," West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said. "You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that."

Baker, who lives in Georgetown, Delaware, was later arrested for assault and other related offences but disappeared after being freed on a $25,000 (£19,400, €22,200) bail.

After putting out a $5,000 reward for his capture, police managed to track him to a hotel in Uwchlan Township and detained him for a second time on Monday (5 June).

Others could face charges after Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Baker's associates helped him evade police.

Baker was taken to county jail and his bail was upped to $500,000.

"This was a relentless manhunt by the United States Marshals Service, the Chester County Sheriffs Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and all of Chester County law enforcement," Hogan told NBC Philadelphia.

"Every cop on the street told me that they were looking for this defendant. In addition, the public did an outstanding job through social media of getting the word out that the defendant was wanted. Nobody was going to quit until the defendant was in prison, where he belongs."