The third terrorist behind the London Bridge terror attack has been named as Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.

Italian police had warned British authorities about Zaghba's frequent trips to London and Morocco from Bologna, the city in northern Italy where his mother lives. Zaghba was working at a restaurant in London, according to Italian media.

Together with Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, Zaghba killed seven and injured 48 around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night (3 June).

Zaghba, 22, was born in Fez, Morocco, to a Moroccan father and Italian mother.

He was charged with international terrorism offences after Italian authorities arrested him at Bologna Airport in March 2016 while he was trying to board a flight to Turkey.

Police became suspicious when they realised Zaghba had only booked a one-way ticket and was travelling with a small rucksack, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica. They suspected that he was heading to Syria.

The charges were later dropped.

