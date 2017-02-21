Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will be investigated by the Gambling Commission after his pie-eating antics during the FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Shaw was named on the Sutton bench for the game against the Gunners on Monday (20 February) and was caught on camera tucking in during the 83rd minute of the match, after manager Paul Doswell had already used all three of his permitted subs.

The footage was all over social media within minutes, with it emerging Sun Bets had offered odds of 8-1 on the 'Roly-Poly Goalie' to eat a pie live on air.

Shaw admitted post-match he had been aware of the offer. FA regulations state players should not "bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition."

Richard Watson, Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director, said: "Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

"As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity."

The FA have since confirmed they are also looking into the incident. "We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of the FA rules relating to betting," said a spokesman for English football's governing body.

Shaw said after Monday's match at Gander Green Lane: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on what is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie,

"I said I don't know I have eaten nothing all day. So I might give it a go later on. As I say what is that, they had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."