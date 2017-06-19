Swansea City have not received any bids for Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson and are determined to keep both him and striker Fernando Llorente according to club chairman Huw Jenkins, who revealed the Welsh outfit's desire to sign Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham on loan.

Sigurdsson, 27, has long been of interest to Everton and his performances for the Swans last season only intensified the interest emanating from the blue half of Merseyside.

But despite the evident attention from Ronald Koeman's men, who are able to offer Europa League football, the Icelandic international is not itching to leave The Liberty Stadium and was recently slapped with a £40m price tag, according to The Liverpool Echo.

West Ham United and Tottenham have also been credited with interest in Sigurdsson along with Everton, but Jenkins revealed that Swansea have not received a bid for their coveted playmaker and stated the club's ambition to keep him and Llorente, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in January, beyond this summer.

"We've not had any firm bids and if we ever get any firm bids then we will deal with them in the proper way," Jenkins told Sky Sports News. "Our aim is to try and keep Gylfi and Fernando, keep our better players and to make sure we can add to Paul's [Clement] squad.

"It's hard to suggest what sort of value Gylfi has in today's market, but to us he is priceless and we've got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure he stays with us."

After discussing potential exits, Jenkins soon turned his attention to prospective incomings. The Welsh businessman says Paul Clement's side are keen to strike a loan deal with Chelsea for striker Abraham, who scored 23 goals to help Bristol City remain in the Championship last season.

A season in the Premier League beckons for Abraham, with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion also keen to take him from Chelsea temporarily, but Jenkins is hoping to see the England Under-21 international choose south Wales over the newly-promoted pair.

"Paul knows him well from Chelsea," Jenkins added. "If you look at the options which have been publicised, [they are] Brighton, Newcastle and ourselves.

"So it is left to Tammy [Abraham] and his family to decide where he wants to go next. They know we are in the mix and we will keep our fingers crossed that he chooses us."