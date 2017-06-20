Swansea City manager Paul Clement has had discussions with former Chelsea stalwart John Terry over a possible move to south Wales but the former England skipper is believed to be keen on a move to Championship outfit Birmingham City, according to Swans chairman Huw Jenkins.

Terry has played his last game for Chelsea with his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit set to officially end on 1 July. His imminent availability has piqued the interest of a number of clubs, both from the Premier League and Championship, but Terry has not yet made a decision over where he will ply his trade next season.

Clement worked with Terry at Chelsea during the reigns of Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti and is hopeful of reuniting with the centre-back at The Liberty Stadium. But Jenkins is seemingly not confident of convincing him to join the Swans and is waiting to hear back from the player and his agent, who are currently considering their options.

"Paul [Clement] has had a conversation with John [Terry]. I don't know what he wants out of his move and I've heard he is keen on going to Birmingham," the Swansea chief told Wales Online.

"There is a fine line for us in that the two centre backs who finished off the season for us (Federico Fernandez and Alfie Mawson) did well and we've also got Kyle Bartley coming back from a good loan period at Leeds. So we aren't short in that area.

"But Paul has had a conversation with John and his agent to see how things stand and we are waiting to hear back from them."

Swansea may not be able to sign a past Chelsea star, but they are hopeful of signing one for the future in the form of Tammy Abraham. The England Under-21 international scored 23 goals last season as he helped guide Bristol City to Championship survival, and Swansea, along with Newcastle United and Brighton, are interested in signing the Chelsea starlet temporarily.