Socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson died as a result of a perforated ulcer and did have a brain tumour at the time of her death, her sister has said.

The 1990s 'It girl' was found dead at her London flat on 8 February three months after she revealed she had an operation on a non-malignant tumour. She was also known to have been suffering from a rare and debilitating auto-immune condition at the time of her death.

In a series of tweets, the 45-year-old's sister, Santa Montefiore, has said the coroner's report has ruled she died of natural causes stemming from a perforated ulcer.

She added: "Tara's good friends & family know that she was in high spirits in her last days. She had plans, trips & had written a moving new song.

"I've been so touched by the warm response to Tara's death. Thank you from the whole family."

Montefiore also clarified that her sister was not the goddaughter of Prince Charles as reported following her death, and the family will soon be releasing a fuller statement.

Palmer-Tomkinson previously said she was hopeful of a full recovery following her diagnosis of the tumour.

She told the Daily Mail last November: "I got terribly frightened. I started thinking 'I'm going to die.' I actually feel very lucky. My growth was non-malignant but it affected the production of prolactin. I've been with people who have malignant brain tumours so I don't want to be like 'Hey look at me'.

She added: "I have been – touch wood – luckier. I've taken medication and, thankfully, it seems to have gone away for now."

Palmer-Tomkinson's body was discovered by emergency services Bramham Gardens. Metropolitan Police are treating her death as unexplained but not suspicious.