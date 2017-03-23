Reality TV couple Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry never fail to surprise their fans – whether it is their shocking divorce news or the recent pregnancy announcement. The Teen Mom 2 star Javi has now made a confession about his ex's baby news and revealed how he got to know that Kailyn was expecting.

"Lincoln is actually the one who told me [Kailyn] was having a baby," the 24-year-old reality TV star told E! News. "He knows what's going on. He's excited to have another sibling." The former couple, who seem to be moving on in their life, still has one binding factor – their son Lincoln.

After stirring much controversy following their separation, Javi has moved on in his life with new girlfriend and Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls. But he assures he still has good thoughts for his ex-wife.

"Kail knows about the relationship for sure," Javi explained referring to his romance with Madison. "I'm happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I'm here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby."

As the MTV star pursues love once again in life after the heartbreaking divorce, he intends to take things slow and steady – especially when it comes to introducing his three-year-old son to his new girlfriend.

"I haven't introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet. I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better," Javi explained, to which a chirpy Madison added, "I'm really excited for him to come to Austin next month. I'm going to introduce him to my friends and family and [my daughter] Harper and yeah it should just be a really good time..."

Javi has made plans to visit his girlfriend's hometown in Texas; while Madison, as of now, is just happy talking about their romance.

"Javi and I are definitely together. We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend," the Real World alum told the website gushing about her new man's "values" and "morals".