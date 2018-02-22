Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has filed a lawsuit against MTV, alleging that she was fired and "sex-shamed" over her decision to continue a career in pornography. And the latest news has left fans shocked.

After announcing that she is "moving on" from the MTV series in January, the 26-year-old reality star is taking legal action by suing Teen Mom producer Morgan J Freeman and parent company Viacom for $5 million (£3.6 million).

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Abraham claimed that Freeman and his crew "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex-shamed Ms. Abraham for her recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry".

Back in October 2017, the 26-year-old was asked to abruptly leave the Teen Mom OG show in the middle of the season, which she said stemmed from her decision to continue with a career in pornography. The lawsuit further claimed, "Threats were made against Ms. Abraham by Freeman about ending her career with MTV and sabotaging future deals Ms. Abraham had in place with MTV, and defaming her. Given Freeman's hostile tone, mannerisms and body language, Ms. Abraham feared for her life."

The adult star also alleged that this was a "direct result" of the confrontation and her decision to not "conform to their gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear".

The mother of one also took to Instagram to share a screen shot of an E! Online article, writing in the caption, "I stand up for what is right so we all can be treated better and have a better world, if you want to continue this bad cycle then stay away from me & my family."

She continued, "Start treating people better. Being racist, sexist, hate crimes, discriminatory, sexual harassment... it's awful and stop impacting generations with the hateful culture. It's wrong & will always be wrong #illegal."

The reality star's million-plus Instagram followers have mixed feelings about her decision to sue MTV. One user wrote, "What are you even saying? It's literally a bunch of words thrown together," while another shocked user said, "WHAT?! They should be suing YOU for lack of respect you showed them! Don't bite the hand that feeds you little girl."

"Wait, what?! Lord have mercy," replied one more social media user.

A user even commented about her playing the victim card. "She tried to write a grammatically correct paragraph while arguing a false accusation. Way to play the victim."

Another user recalled a moment from a Teen Mom OG episode and called her out, noting, "You do remember verbally abusing the producer standing outside of the car? Do you really not see anything you do?"

Amid all the negative comments, some fans did come to her rescue. "All women should stand up for what they believe in!" a user wrote, supporting Farrah's stand. Another follower said, "Yaaaasssssss girl! #Timesup."