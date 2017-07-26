A teenage girl has been charged with terrorism offences after she allegedly arranged to receive weapons from an Isis fighter in Syria to use in an attack on the UK.

The 17-year-old also allegedly received instructions on how to use the weapons and asked for assistance in plotting an attack, Scotland Yard said.

The target of the girl's attack remains unclear. She was arrested after the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command launched an investigation into her plan.

The girl was previously charged on 12 April for carrying out acts in preparation contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. She was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (27 July).

Britain remains on high alert after three terrorist attacks took place in a period of three months this year. In March, Isis claimed responsibility for an attack carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer outside the Houses of Parliament.

In May, 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena as children and their parents were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. Isis claimed responsibility for the attack which left 22 people dead.

Several weeks later, on 3 June, three attackers from east London went on a knifing rampage in Borough Market, injuring 50 people and killing eight. The attackers were shot dead by police.