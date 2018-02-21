A 19-year-old girl who has accused two NYPD detectives of raping her in the back of a police and claims she was handcuffed during the assault.

The Brooklyn teenager, who goes by the alias Anna Chambers, said she has hospital records that prove she was handcuffed when she was allegedly raped by Detectives Eddie Martins and Richard Hall in September. Chambers said she sustained cuts to her wrists and hands during the assault.

"The way [Martins] tightened it, it was so tight I couldn't move my hands behind my back. My hands and wrists were so red, it scratched up my whole wrist, my hand, everything," she told The New York Post in an interview.

"I just felt helpless. I couldn't move, nothing. It was just cutting me. Every time he would move me, it would just cut at me more."

The doctor who examined Chambers in the hours after the alleged assault wrote in a hospital report that "scratched noted to the top of both hands" and "multiple small superficial abrasions over both hands".

Chambers' lawyer, Michael David, said the medical records prove she was handcuffed during the alleged attack.

"This is physical evidence from the hospital records that further substantiates Anna's claims," he said. "This completely discredits the allegation made by the defence counsel that she wasn't in cuffs the entire time."

Neither men deny that there was sex, but claim that it was consensual and that the teenager was not handcuffed. Martins and Hall pleaded not guilty to rape, sex assault, bribery and coercion charges.

The detectives arrested the girl, who was 18 at the time, on 15 September over possession of marijuana and an anti-anxiety drug. The alleged victim claims they then had sex without her consent inside their police van parked in a Chipotle car park in Coney Island.

If convicted, the detectives, who worked as narcotics officers in South Brooklyn, face a mandatory minimum of three years in jail and a maximum of 25 years.