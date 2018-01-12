Manchester United have confirmed teenage midfielder Arnau Puigmal has signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford on 12 January.

The 17-year-old came up through the ranks of Espanyol's youth system before making a switch to Manchester. He left the Spanish side's Cadete A side for United's revered youth academy after a deal was agreed between the two clubs in July 2017.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that young midfielder Arnau Puigmal has signed his first professional contract at the club," a statement on United's official website read.

United's Head of Academy Nicky Butt has also expressed his delight after Puigmal committed his future to the 20-time champions of England by signing his first contract of his professional career on Friday.

The former United midfielder claims Puigmal has impressed during his short spell at the club and has backed the Spaniard to have a "fine future" ahead of him.

"Arnau has impressed us all since he came to the club this season. He has a great attitude to learn and he has quickly picked up English, which will be a great help to him going forward. It is clear to see that he has all the attributes to develop into a top player and have a fine future ahead of him," Butt told United's official website.

The Red Devils' Under-18s coach Kieran McKenna was impressed with the teenager's qualities. Following his capture in September 2017, McKeena hailed Puigmal as a dynamic, technical midfielder who likes to drive forward with the ball.

"He played for Espanyol against our Under-16s at the Med Cup in the second half of last season," McKenna stressed.

"He's a really dynamic, technical midfield player who likes to drive forward and carry the ball. He can handle the ball really well and seems a lovely young man too. His English is coming along and he's settling well, so I am sure he'll enjoy his time at the club."

Puigmal now joins Aliou Traore, Aidan Barlow and Angel Gomes as the fourth Under-18 player to sign a contract at United. These players will be hoping to replicate the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay in order to make their way into the first team.