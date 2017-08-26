A 16-year-old schoolgirl was killed when she was hit by a train on GCSE results day.

The teenager - who has not yet been named - was found dead on the tracks close to Haslemere station in Surrey on Thursday (24 August) afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the tracks near the South Downs National Park at 4pm, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought the teenager had received her exam results just hours earlier. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "The person who was struck by a train yesterday afternoon near Haslemere station is believed to be a 16-year-old girl from the local area.

"At approximately 4pm officers from British Transport Police were called to the line close to Haslemere station. They attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, however the girl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Work is now underway to establish how the girl came to be on the tracks and receive the fatal injuries. Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Officers have launched a probe into how she accessed the line, Mail Online reports.