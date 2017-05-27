The UK terror threat level has been reduced from critical to severe, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday (May 27).

The change means an attack is now highly likely, rather than expected imminently.

The change follows confirmation by Greater Manchester Police that two more men were arrested earlier on Saturday – taking the total number of people in custody in connection with the attack to 13.

Police also evacuated Boscombe Street in Moss Side as bomb disposal squads were seen arriving on the scene.

