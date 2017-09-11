Eight people have died, including a gunman, after a shooting at a house in Plano, Texas, on Sunday night (10 September). The shooting reportedly occurred as people were gathered in the house to watch a Dallas Cowboys football match.

One witness told a Fox News affiliate that a man arrived at the property and started an argument with a woman before drawing an automatic weapon and starting to shoot.

"I seen a man argue with a woman. They were standing outside and they're arguing. The woman was trying to go back in and as she was going back in the house you seen the man pull out his gun and starting just releasing," Crystal Sugg said.

"He just started letting them go. It was an automatic. You could hear it go off multiple times, you could hear it just ring off," she added.

Police were called and an officer shot dead the suspected shooter.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their condition remains unknown.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. All those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

More to follow.