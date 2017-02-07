Thailand police said on Monday (6 February) that they would charge an Australian man in connection with the recent death of his girlfriend in a jet ski accident that occurred while they were both holidaying in Phuket a week ago.

Twenty-year-old Emily Jayne Collie was killed when her jet ski collided with boyfriend Thomas Keating's (22) off Kata Beach late on Sunday (5 February). Her parents were on their way to Phuket to collect her body.

Keating has told police that strong sunlight reflecting from the sea obstructed his vision that led to the accident. However, Thai police lieutenant Patiwat Yodkhwan told reporters on Monday that they will charge Keating with reckless driving.

"Ms Collie's boyfriend, Mr Keating, who was driving the other jet-ski when they collided, will face a charge of reckless driving causing death," one police official reportedly said.

Keating suffered minor injuries following the collision, but his girlfriend died on the way to hospital. Lifeguards reportedly pulled Collie out from the water and tried to revive her on the beach before rushing her to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Collie, from Kyabram in central Victoria in Australia, was dating Keating since 18 months. Keating's sister, Bree Lyon, told Fairfax Media that their family was "absolutely devastated" following the accident.

Keating also reportedly paid tributes to his girlfriend on Facebook. In a Monday night post, he wrote: "My beautiful girl! Taken from us far too soon! I love you so much Emily and I wish I could just bring you back into my arms.

"I'm so broken and I know I'll never never be able to mend. "I'll always be your boy and you'll always be my girl! We had so many plans for our future Emmy. I love you to bits baby and I promise I'll never stop and you'll always have my heart! You were such an inspiration to myself and many others!

"The most beautiful girl Iv ever met! Inside and out! Fly high up there Emmy I know you'll always be looking down on me and everyone you loved. Rest easy Emily I'll never forget you."