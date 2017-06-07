Fidget spinners are one of 2017's biggest, most confusing fads, so it was only a matter of time before someone modded the stress-relieving toys into Rockstar Games' open world classic Grand Theft Auto 5.

A video by jedijosh920 (embedded below) shows what the mod created by Quechus13, and available through his Patreon page, actually does, and it seems to do more in the game than in the real world.

In reality, fidget spinners just confuse and irritate old people despite their harmless nature, but in GTA 5 they scare pedestrians and spur the police into drawing weapons and arresting the player.

Do they just really hate fidget spinners? Well, not quite.

In Quechus13's mod, spinners take the place of grenades and so people react in the same way they would if you were parading an explosive around, staring at it intently.

This isn't the modders only add-on for the PC version of GTA 5. Over the years they have also created Minecraft-inspired locations and playable characters including Link, Yoshi and Johnny Bravo.

There are plenty of other mods for GTA that also add fidget spinners to the game, but not with the element of danger with this one. There's even a mod that adds a huge spinner that's two feet wide and doesn't appear to actually spin.

The GTA 5 modding community is odd.

