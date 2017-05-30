UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn faced some tough questions in a television debate and interview with Jeremy Paxman on Monday night. Both politicians appeared separately on the program during which they were questioned on various issues, first from members of the audience and then Paxman, ahead of the 8 June vote.

From Brexit, security and social care plans to education funding and Britain's constitutional monarchy, the Sky News/Channel 4 TV debate saw the leaders questioned on various key topics.

At one point, Paxman pressed the prime minister on her numerous U-turns on policies and suggested that the EU negotiators would see her as a "blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire."

May was also heckled and grilled by audience members on the National Health Service, education funding, cuts to the police and the so-called "dementia tax."

"You've clearly failed", one member of the audience yelled.

Social media, in the meantime, had erupted with a cacophony of hilarious memes poking fun at May's debate performance using just the hashtag #TheresaMayGIFs and no additional explanation.

Amid the thoughtful analysis, discussions and jokes by both pundits and the public online, many social media users picked the debate apart through a series of GIFS from her response to tough questions to Tory HQ and voters' response to her performance.

Many people also ripped apart her answers during the Q&A describing them as "self-damaging", "awful" and weak. A clip showing one man in the audience muttering "That's b*****ks" as she spoke about the NHS also made the rounds online.

"Interviewer: Theresa May what did you have for breakfast? Theresa May: Breakfast is a meal which you have in a meal which you have on a morning, I'm sure you agree", one Twitter user wrote.

"@Theresa_May comes across like someone who has been caught lying on their CV at a job interview," another user tweeted.

The reaction of this audience member's face when Paxman asks Theresa May if she's "a blowhard who collapses at the first sound of gunfire". pic.twitter.com/qXfwwusDLt — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 29, 2017

I think I'm beginning to see why @theresa_may doesn't want to do TV debates — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) May 29, 2017

How many of you have ever felt personally victimised by Theresa May's government? #TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/HVqqrZYsQ8 — Rachael Pearson (@RachaelWrites_) May 29, 2017

"What do you say to people who think that cutting 20,000 police officers has made our country less safe?"#TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/LbgjwvwiyK — Aidan forgets why he (@aidno) May 29, 2017

No deal is better than a bad deal #TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/LmZyqNk2fS — The Lone Tweet (@TheLoneTweet) May 29, 2017

"Play it strong and stable Trig, strong and stable" #TheresaMayGifs pic.twitter.com/G15TnTxbxt — Ibrahim Banks ðŸ‘‘ (@TheShowOff85) May 29, 2017

@OwenJones84 @theresa_may Theresa May when she comes within 5 miles of a real question on her uncosted manifesto #TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/2fERL1yHGp — Ashley Borges (@aborgestweets) May 29, 2017

An audience member verbalising what everyone is thinking as Theresa May spews lies... 'bollocks' #BattleForNumber10 pic.twitter.com/qQCCiYEuJY — Scarlet (@VoteJezzaCorbyn) May 29, 2017

@CCHQPress checking their twitter feed right now #TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/RyQDJ3AfjX — s T e V i E ðŸ’¼ðŸ¥ƒðŸ¥ŠðŸŽ§ (@sg0379) May 29, 2017

Lynton Crosby addresses media at CCHQ after Theresa May performance on Paxman #BattleForNumber10 #theresamaygifs pic.twitter.com/npxQTHlHFu — Paul Kleiman (@DrPaulKleiman) May 29, 2017