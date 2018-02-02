For all the complaints that photos take up the majority of an iPhone's storage, the silent killer is really your apps.

New information from Sensor Tower shows that the size of iPhone apps is growing faster than the devices' internal storage. In the past four years, app storage demand has grown by 1,100%. This may be fine for anyone who bought the 256GB iPhone but for the majority on 32GB or 64GB (pray for 16GB), it is simply not proportional.

Before February 2015, popular apps such as Instagram, YouTube and Google Maps were all hovering around 200-400MB in size. But since then, Apple has doubled the maximum app size from 2GB to 4GB. With more space available, developers are taking advantage.

Apple's in-house solution: keeping your login details so you can delete and reinstall the app as needed.

Here are the worst offenders taking up storage space on your phone, along with their growth rate since May 2013.

1. Netflix

Despite being a streaming service, the Netflix app has not been shy about eating into your phone's capacity. At almost 2GB, you will be sacrificing a sixth of your phone's storage on a 16GB model (remembering that Apple commits 4.5GB to its own apps and software).

Keep in mind this is all without downloading a single video to your phone. Each time you take advantage of the Netflix watch offline function, a fantastic feature, you are going to be sacrificing even more room. Three or four movies along with the app and that is it, the fridge is full.

Growth rate: 11 times

2. Instagram

The first social media platform on the list, Instagram was just 300MB at the start of 2015. Still got it on your phone? Congratulations, you are forfeiting around 1.9GB for that privilege. Scrolling through photos and short videos on your Instagram app could become data-heavy, which we get. But why does it take up so much room to just exist?

Growth rate: 9 times

3. YouTube

Another video streaming service, YouTube has risen from around 300MB to 1.7GB. Never mind the data it will consume from your contract, the app itself takes a fair chunk of space. You can load up an Instagram feed and download Netflix videos, but when there is no decent internet connection, the YouTube app will not do a thing.

Growth rate: 12 times

4. Google Maps

Google Maps is probably the first app on the list you can comfortably concede space to. Maps grew from about 200MB to 1.6GB, a pretty steep rise. But Google Maps is borderline a smartphone necessity in 2018. Public transport, riding your bike, taking an Uber, walking... It will tell you where to go, how to get there and what the best route is.

Downloading maps offline will of course require more iPhone capacity. However, when you are in the middle of nowhere with barely a bar of service, you will be glad you have it.

Growth rate: 10 times

5. Messenger

So here's the thing about Facebook's Messenger app, it didn't always exist. In April 2014, Facebook confirmed that the chat service would disappear from the main app. People were pretty annoyed at the time but Facebook assured them it was all for the user experience. In came Messenger.

Instead of using one Facebook app in May 2013 that consumed around 40MB, users now get to download a 1.5GB Messenger app along with the (relatively) conservative main app - 300MB.

Growth rate: 15 times

6. A dishonorable mention

Snapchat, where you can send disappearing pictures to your friends, has earned itself a dishonorable mention. Since May 2013, several apps have engorged at an alarming rate. Uber grew by 22 times, Gmail bloated by 20 times... But the real villain is Snapchat.

Since May 2013, Snapchat has grown by 51 times... It sits at around 1.1GB of space, not the biggest, but 51 times? Seriously?