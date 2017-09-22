Jerry Lewis did not have the best of relationships with his first six children and he made sure that his feelings were reflected in his will. The comedian, who died on 20 August, made sure that his six sons from his first marriage to Patti Palmer were not to receive any part of his fortune.

According to The Blast that was privy to Lewis' Last Will and Testament, which was executed in 2012, the 91-year-old actor chose to leave his wealth to his second wife, SanDee Pitnick and their 25-year-old adopted daughter, Danielle Sarah Lewis.

"I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder," the will states. Lewis has left his beneficiaries an estate worth an estimated $50m (£36.8m).

The youngest on the sons, Joseph died in 2009 from apparent suicide through drug overdose, but according to the legal document, his successors would not be eligible as well. Lewis reportedly disowned the 45-year- old more than two decades ago after he told the National Enquirer in 1989 that his father used to beat him and his siblings.

Lewis also had another illegitimate daughter, Susan, who he chose not to acknowledge despite a DNA test proving their relation. She is currently living homeless in Philadelphia and is hopeful of receiving some part of the fortune.

"I think that I would deserve something," she told Inside Edition following her father's death. "Especially in my situation."