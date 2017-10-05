Thierry Henry has tipped Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to become a world class player following his impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Arsenal forward, who scored 228 goals for the club in all competitions during his eight-year spell, has admitted that the United forward is better than he was aged 21.

Martial was compared to his compatriot following his move from Monaco in 2015, but has failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League. He impressed in his debut campaign under Louis van Gaal, but struggled to nail down a regular place under Jose Mourinho last season.

However, Martial is beginning to find form again this campaign despite being regularly used as a substitute in the Premier League. He has made six appearances in the league thus far, but has started just one game, but he has been used from the start in United's Champions League and EFL Cup campaigns.

The France international has scored five goals and six assists across all competitions this season, and this has brought him under the spotlight yet again. Henry is confident that he will become a top player in the future, but Martial will be hoping for more game time in the league.

"Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age," Henry said as quoted by the Daily Mail. 'He can become a world class player."

Marcus Rashford is currently ahead of him for a place on the left-wing, and it is unlikely to change owing to the England international's form – he also has five goals but has played two games more than the Frenchman.

The English forward has welcomed the competition for places with Martial as he believes it will improve both the players and it will help the team as both of them are playing better and helping the team achieve better results.