Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry thinks Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho should follow the example set by Luis Suarez and stay with Jurgen Klopp's side for another year before moving to the Nou Camp.

Coutinho, 25, has expressed his desire to leave Anfield this summer and handed in a transfer request a fortnight ago in order to try and accelerate a move to Catalonia. His attempts did not bear fruit, however, with the Reds still intent on keeping the Brazil international at the club and rejecting multiple offers.

Liverpool have been in a similar position with one of their star players before. Suarez made it abundantly clear that he had designs on joining Barcelona in 2013, but remained at Anfield for a further 12 months and almost dragged Brendan Rodgers' side to Premier League glory.

Henry, who won a host of honours during his stint with Barcelona, thinks Coutinho should follow suit.

"It's difficult for me to talk about [the Coutinho situation] because whenever I wanted to leave a club I just left, so I don't know what it's like having to stay with you want to leave," Henry said on Sky Sports, as relayed by Goal.

"I would advise him to do what Luis Suarez did. He wanted to leave, we all knew, though it wasn't for the same club at the time. But he came back [for Liverpool], acted professionally and had an amazing season. He [Coutinho] strikes me as a similar type of guy.

"Maybe he wants to go, but he should come back - Liverpool fans are going to love him and he loves the club. Come back, have a good season and see what happens next year. Follow the path of Suarez."

Despite his obvious talent, it would take some improvement for Coutinho to mirror Suarez's achievements in his last season at Liverpool. His primary concern at this moment in time is to get back to full fitness.

The Brazilian has missed all of the Reds' opening Premier League fixtures with a back problem but has been called up by the Selecao for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia respectively.