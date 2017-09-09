It's raining weddings and babies in the Duggar family! Soon after Joy-Anna's surprising pregnancy announcement, Jim Bob and wife Michelle Duggar announced the wedding of their son Joseph with Kendra Caldwell. The couple got married on Friday, 8 September, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

However, the family came in for some heavy criticism from social media users for getting their children married so young.

"Is this a joke? How are all these kids just getting married at like "10 and 12" years old? It is sad that their life comes down to marriage at a soo early age... I don't think these kids are mature enough to handle marriage," one angry fan commented on the photo of the newlyweds shared on Instagram by TLC.

"Isn't this the family where the brothers touched his little sisters inappropriately? I thought TLC pulled this program," criticised another follower while recalling Josh Duggar's infamous sexual assault case against his own sisters.

"It's an amazing and exciting day for our family! We loved sharing your big day with you and look forward to the amazing days ahead the Lord has in store for you both!" the Duggar family congratulated the young couple.

Unlike Joy-Anna's lavish 1,000-guest wedding, the family invited only a select few to Joseph's wedding, and the ceremony was attended by only 22 people.

Speaking to People, the 23-year-old groom said: "It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife. It's something that I've always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the Lord. We are so very excited to see what God has in the future for us."

Kendra looked stunning in a princessy wedding gown designed by Renee Miller and had 10 bridesmaids including the Duggar daughters, Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna and Jinger. The couple got engaged on Joy and Austin's wedding day in May after courting for a few months.

The fifth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle is currently three months pregnant.

Joseph is the second Duggar son to walk the aisle after Josh. While his younger brother Josiah served as the best man, the rest of the Duggar male brood including John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James and Justin acted as groomsmen. Like at previous weddings, this time too, the evangelical Christian family snubbed Josh from the wedding rituals.

Since the nuptials were covered by TLC, it is expected to be telecast during the upcoming season of Counting On, which is scheduled to premiere on 11 September.