Fans have been asking "where's Kylie?" after momager Kris Jenner shared a family Christmas snap including her four other daughters and two of her grandchildren posing with US figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

The famous reality TV family had been filming part of the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas special – with Kris's daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall all smiling from ear-to-ear in the happy shot.

Fans weren't impressed that youngest daughter Kylie, 20, was missing from the picture – which also featured North West, 4, and Penelope Disick, 5 – and even Santa Claus himself, with a few elves thrown in for good measure.

Jenner captioned the shot: "Oh no big deal...just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober#santaselves #santa #soexcited"

Numerous followers commented: "Where's Kylie?" as someone else said: "Wheres Kylie & Rob? Rob is her son too".

Another said: "No Kylie! wow we all know your preggo! They still trying to hide it".

The youngest Jenner sister is reportedly pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

A family source explained why she was missing from the photo, alluding to the idea that she's going incognito amid the pregnancy reports.

The insider told People: "They taped a Christmas special at Kris' house. Kylie was there, but didn't ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great. Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping."

Jenner is said to be nearly five months pregnant, but has neither confirmed or denied the rumours and continues to tease fans with baggy outfits on Instagram.

A report this week claimed that her ex-boyfriend of over three years, Tyga, is trying to get back with the cosmetics mogul.

"Tyga's been texting Kylie again, trying to sweet talk her into seeing him. He's been shooting a music video at all their favourite spots in LA this past week and it's got him missing her. He tries to play it cool, but the truth is he'd kill to have her back," a source told Hollywood Life.