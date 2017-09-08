Anyone who watches porn on a mobile phone, particularly on Android handsets, could be leaving themselves at risk of their viewing habits being exposed, security experts have revealed.

The temptation to watch adult content from the convenience of a smartphone might be hard to resist but it could be more dangerous than if accessed through a computer or laptop.

Cyber security firm Wandera has warned that "watching mobile porn on your smartphone is a much higher risk than watching it on your PC."

"Smartphone operating systems, especially Android, are not as secure as desktops, there are many vulnerabilities that can be easily exploited by hackers."

In a report by The Sun it was revealed that 40 of the 50 most visited adult websites were vulnerable to malware – malicious software that cyber criminals plant in links on websites that can trick users into installing it on their devices.

Malware can harvest information from users such as their personal data and viewing habits, which can often be used to blackmail individuals for money.

Smartphones have officially overtaken computers for malware activity and the Android operating software has been identified in the report as a particular target.

While neither Android or Apple's iOS are fully protected against cyberattacks, the former is the platform of choice for opportunistic criminals as smartphone manufacturers that employ it are free to customise it whereas Apple operates a 'walled garden' with its iPhones.

Android is also potentially more lucrative as it is installed on over 80% of smartphones around the world. Banking malware, personal information-gleaning apps, and ransomware has widely been reported in connection with Android OS flaws.

Online porn has been identified as one of the greatest threats to internet users with one study claiming it is responsible for 25% of all mobile infections as cybercriminals take advantage of users downloading images or clicking on pop-ups loaded with nefarious software.

Researchers in Germany recently revealed they were able to reveal the full browsing history of internet users including the porn habits of a judge by setting up a fake advertising company and obtaining the 'clickstream' data which tracked the path of individuals online.

Security experts advise visitors to porn sites to avoid clicking on adverts and pop-ups as well as staying vigilant for suspicious emails. Android users should ensure they are running the latest version of the operating system, which will have any discovered security flaws patched.