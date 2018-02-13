Three people have been stabbed after a fight broke out during a funeral in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland.

All three stab victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, though none of the wounds are thought to be life-threatening.

The brawl broke out during a large funeral mass for a 58-year-old woman, believed to be a settled member of the Traveller community.

Vehicles reportedly drove towards mourners - damaging several gravestones in the process - sparking the melee at the St Colman's cemetery in Lurgan.

The Irish News reported that the disturbances may have been linked to a 2015 shooting, in which a 63-year-old man - Bernard McGinley - was killed outside a church in Co Fermanagh. Four people appeared in court last week in connection with the murder.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested immediately after the incident has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. He had been detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

An additional three men – aged 20, 37 and 42 – were later arrested in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old and the 37-year-old remain in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possessing an article with a blade in a public place, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 42-year-old has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Bernard O'Connor, a chief inspector for the Northern Irish police, said, "Police had worked closely with the bereaved family to ensure that the funeral service and interment passed off without incident.

"The disturbance that followed the burial was senseless and put the safety of all mourners at risk. It was also deeply upsetting for the grieving family. Police acted swiftly to keep people safe and take those involved off the street."