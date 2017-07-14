Tiemoue Bakayoko indicated that he will become a Chelsea player sooner rather than later after he posted pictures of him taking the Eurostar to London. The midfielder's brother seemed to confirm the move after tweeting a picture with the words 'CFC' on his Snapchat profile.

The French midfielder will become the Blues' third major signing of the summer following the arrival of Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger from Manchester City and AS Roma respectively. According to the Times, Chelsea have agreed a fee of around £39.8m ($51.5m) with AS Monaco for Bakayoko, with the fee expected to increase depending on his successes with the west London club.

The Daily Mail revealed pictures of the midfielder travelling to England while the midfielder also posted an image of an English phrase book. Bakayoko is expected to have his medical on Friday (14 July) before being confirmed as a Chelsea player. The France international, however, is expected to miss the start of the campaign as he is yet to fully recover from a knee surgery he underwent at the end of last season.

Bakayoko has been on Antonio Conte's radar since the start of the summer as he looks to bolster his midfield to aid their title defence and return to the Champions League. The Frenchman is expected to partner his compatriot N'Golo Kante in a new look midfield leaving Nemanja Matic facing the prospect of a secondary role next season.

The Serbian midfielder could force an exit this summer as his playing time is certain to be limited. Jose Mourinho has indicated an interest in taking him to Old Trafford with reports stating that the midfielder is also keen on reuniting with his former boss. However, it remains to be seen if the Premier League champions will aid in strengthening their direct rivals, especially after the Red Devils stole a march on Chelsea and beat them to the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who was Conte's preferred forward target this summer.