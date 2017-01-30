Actor Peter Capaldi has said he is stepping down from his lead role in the long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Capaldi, 58, announced his departure from the show on an interview with BBC Radio 2's Jo Wiley on Monday (30 January).

He was the 12th actor to play the Doctor and will continue in the role until the end of season 10, which will air on Christmas Day.

Capaldi told Wiley, "I feel it's time to move on" despite having said he wished to carry on being a Time Lord for a long time just a month ago.

He added: "One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.

"From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead.

"I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic."

Several of Capaldi's colleagues issued statements, run by the Radio Times, which thanked him for his dedication to the role.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content said : "Peter Capaldi will always be a very special Doctor to me. His adventures through time and space started just as I arrived on BBC One.

"He has been a tremendous Doctor who has brought his own unique wisdom and charisma to the role.

"But it's not over yet – I know the next series is going to be spectacular. He's a fine actor who I hope we work with again when he leaves the Tardis."

Brian Minchin, executive producer of Doctor Who, said: "Peter Capaldi is an extraordinary Doctor and has taken the show to amazing places. Although I'm sad he has decided to move on in 2018, I'm delighted that we have one final series with Peter Capaldi."

Capaldi will return in the next 12-episode series in April.