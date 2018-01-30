New England Patriots star Tom Brady has made a strong statement when it comes to any sort of criticism aimed at his daughter or family. He doesn't think any children "deserve" such comments. His reaction comes after a radio host made a disparaging remark about the footballer's five-year-old daughter Vivian, labelling her an "annoying little pissant".

Alex Reimer, the host of WEEI had made the comment on a different show while critiquing Brady's Tom vs Time documentary that is currently airing on Facebook. Four days later, during the NFL star's weekly call-in with the station, Brady brought up the issue saying that he's now reconsidering his radio segment altogether.

"I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," said Brady.

He explained: "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments] certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that," cutting short his weekly Kirk & Callahan Show appearance on Monday (29 January) morning.

"I'll obviously evaluate whether or not I want to come on this show again. I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," the five-time Super Bowl champion added.

His complaints were met with a quick apology with co-host Kirk Minihane asserting that Reimer had been suspended following the controversial remark.

Minihane went on to describe the uncalled for remark "unbelievably stupid". He said: "There's certain things that you understand as an athlete, you're going to be criticised for what you do, on and off the field, as an individual but for a kid to be criticised is unbelievably stupid... There's no defence for it."

The remark has snowballed into a controversy. But when Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was asked about the issue, he said: "I certainly hope the guy is not fired."

"I just know everybody is real protective of their kids. I never stayed away from criticism. I understand that criticism is part of sports. But I certainly don't think that my children or anybody else's children deserve to be in that," Brady added.