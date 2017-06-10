Tom Hardy recently suffered a major loss after his dog Woody (Woodstock) died following a six month battle with an aggressive polymyostis – a chronic inflammation of the muscles. In tribute to his canine companion, the actor wrote an emotional post, describing their time together after Hardy rescued him from the roadside.

"I first saw Woodstock running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night in Peachtree Georgia Atlanta. Whilst we were shooting Lawless. He was a stray. 11 weeks old," the Mad Max: Fury Road star recollected in a blog posted on his fan site's Tumblr.

Describing the first few days the dog spent at his home, Hardy went on to mention how Woody earned his pet name. "His nickname was Yamaduki. Because he literally yammed down a duki. So Woodstock Yamaduki was his full name. Woody Thomas later Woody two shoes and Wu for short.

"He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together."

The 39-year-old English actor went on to have a very close relationship with his dog, often taking him along to sets and premieres, and introducing him to his co-stars.

"He was only age 6. He was far too young to leave us and we at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering," he wrote. "Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.

"To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever."

Click here to read the complete Tumblr blog and watch Hardy's tribute video to Woody below: