The alarming global escalation in cyberattacks over the past few years has brought cybersecurity to the forefront. Over the past year alone, massive attacks, including the now infamous WannaCry ransomware attack that affected over 150 countries, have plagued netizens and caused widespread damage to industries. As the infosec community continues to develop new and advanced ways to track and disable attacks, users are presented with unique tools that help arm them with knowledge about various prevalent threats in cyberspace. Now you can track cyberattacks in real-time with a map.

The map is the brainchild of Russia-based Kaspersky Labs. It can detect malware and other cyberattacks and provides users with a sort of live coverage of intrusions occurring across the world. Kaspersky's map also allows users to track local ongoing attacks in specific countries, Wired reported.

"Where do the attacks come from? Where do users click on malicious links most often? Which types of malware are the most prevalent? These are the sort of questions being asked by lots of users," Denis Zenkin, Kaspersky Lab communications head, said in a statement. "Our new map of the cyberworld threat landscape allows everyone to see the scale of cyber activity in real time and to get a taste of what it feels like to be one of our experts."

Here are the top 10 most attacked nations, according to Kaspersky's map:-

Vietnam

Russia

India

Germany

US

Indonesia

Brazil

Mexico

Turkey

Ukraine

According to the map, the UK is currently the 28th most attacked country in the world, while France is ranked 16. Australia comes in at 32, while China is ranked 11.

The map portrays threats using ECG machine-like lines that experience spikes and fluctuations to show rise and fall in attacks. Wired reported that Kaspersky uses its intrusion detection as well as web and mail anti-virus programs to scan for threats and attacks.

According to Zenkin, the number of threats detected daily by Kaspersky has jumped to 300,000 from 70,000 in just three years. The figures highlight how rapidly cybercrime has evolved and grown in the past few years. The firm's figures as well as its map indicate that cyberspace truly has become the new-age battleground.