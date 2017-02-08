British socialite and television star Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died, aged 45, just three months after she revealed she was suffering from a brain tumour. Best known as an 'It girl' in the 90s, she appeared on several UK shows across her career, such as Footballer's Wives, Hell's Kitchen, Top Gear, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

She was never short of a word or two, so as tribute IBTimes UK has compiled a list of her best and most insane quotes, covering subjects as broad as her £80,000 BMW and fellow celebrities to her notorious party girl lifestyle...

On maintaining her property: "I often pay homeless people to come round and clean my car."

On being at her parents' country house: "I might jump over the dining room table on a pony, my father used to go over hedges on poles, rabbits fly out of cupboards, it's like Gosford Park meets Harry Potter."

On her stolen BMW: "It's my pride and joy and if anyone can help me get it back I will be happy to treat them to dinner at The Ivy."

On fellow socialite Lady Victoria Hervey: "I think she's unpleasant, a right snob. It would be unoriginal for her to have a go at me now."

"I had to ask her if she enjoyed going to parties every night and whether men should wear make-up. She said they shouldn't but that I was very handsome."

On the children from the Speur-Ghlan autism charity: "Spending time with the children was the most rewarding experience ever. It made me feel better about myself. Somehow I understood them completely and I hope they understand me."

"I was diagnosed as having a high degree of autism. It was a shock but could explain why I've always lived my life at such a frantic level."

On fashion: "I like to smoke different coloured cigarettes to match my outfits."

"I do love that collar and cuff look. I just think it looks demure."

On her 'party girl' lifestyle: "I definitely have regrets. I wish I had never touched half the stuff... But in the same way, I'm not going to sit there and feel ashamed for what I did, because I have had a life! I might be 44, but I was at so many different parties in so many different countries, I haven't slept for 20 years!"

On turning her life around: "I'm not the person I was, I'm much calmer. I've gone completely the other way. I'm a very quiet person now, and I like being that person. I have a better perspective on life. I got terribly frightened. I started thinking, 'I'm going to die, I'm going to die. I've only got a couple of weeks to live.' Stuff like that."