Socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has been found dead aged 45, three months after she revealed she was suffering from a brain tumour.

The former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant was found at an address in South London and pronounced dead at the scene.

Arguably the quintessential 90s 'It girl', Palmer-Tomkinson was known for her party lifestyle as much as her aristocratic ties.

Prince Charles, who is the god-daughter to Palmer-Tomkinson, said he and the Duchess of Cornwall are "deeply saddened" by her death. The 45-year-old had close ties to the Royal Family and attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The cause of death is not yet known, but police are not treating it as suspicious. She previously said she was hopeful of a full recovery following her diagnosis of a non-malignant tumour.

She told the Daily Mail last November: "I got terribly frightened. I started thinking 'I'm going to die.' I actually feel very lucky. My growth was non-malignant but it affected the production of prolactin. I've been with people who have malignant brain tumours so I don't want to be like 'Hey look at me'.

"I have been – touch wood – luckier. I've taken medication and, thankfully, it seems to have gone away for now."

A Met police spokesperson said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."