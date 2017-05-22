Following bad headlines over the so-called 'dementia tax' which would see the overhaul of the social care system, it has emerged that Theresa May did not consult with her senior colleagues over the controversial policy.

A senior Conservative source told the Financial Times that the policy, which would see those who need care pay for it from the value of their property until the last £100,000, "wasn't really run by anyone outside the inner circle".

The paper said the policy was added by the prime minister's co-head of staff, Nick Timothy and that the head of the Downing Street policy unit, John Godfrey, had opposed it.

Another source told the paper: "Most people are just confused as they don't know if it affects them. It has been poorly communicated."

The Labour party has been taking advantage of discontent at the Tories' social care policies which are going down badly on the doorstep. A Survation poll shows that the Tories' lead has halved in the last week, from 18% to 9%.

The King's Fund think tank said the plans could discourage older poorer people from seeking help, which in turn would further burden hospitals and unpaid carers.

"Access to services will depend on a triple lottery of where you live, what you can afford and what is wrong with you," he told the Guardian.

The Times reported that some local authorities had failed to strike an agreement to allow people to defer residential care payments until after their death.

A Conservative spokesman told the paper: "Our plans will ensure people do not have to sell their home to cover the cost of long-term care."

The prime minister will visit Wales on Monday (22 May) where she will try to realign the political discourse away from social care and towards Brexit.

She will say: "The UK's seat at the negotiating table will be filled by me or Jeremy Corbyn. The deal we seek will be negotiated by me or Jeremy Corbyn. There will be no time to waste and no time for a new government to find its way. So the stakes in this election are high."