Tottenham Hotspur look to be closing in on their first signing of the current January transfer window amid reports that the Premier League top-four hopefuls have agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain wantaway Lucas Moura.

French outlet RMC Sport claim that the Brazilian's camp have reached an accord on a four-year deal with Spurs after travelling to London for talks.

Tottenham are said to be willing to match winger Lucas' salary at PSG - believed to be around the £80,000 ($113, 554) mark, not an issue within their current wage structure. Both chairman Daniel Levy and manager Mauricio Pochettino have also spoken with the player on Thursday (25 January) before showing him around the club's Hotspur Way training base in Enfield, per the Guardian.

Now all that remains is for a fee to be agreed with the Ligue 1 leaders, who are rumoured to have lowered their financial demands from €40m to €25m (£21.9m) to part with a player who has been reduced to a peripheral role under Unai Emery this term, making just six substitute appearances and not a single start across all competitions.

Manchester United - along with Arsenal and Liverpool - were also linked with Lucas after the player revealed his fondness for English football, but the recent high-profile swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez put a rather abrupt end to that speculation.

The 25-year-old's agents were expected to meet with Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, while Real Betis are believed to have submitted a club-record offer worth an initial €30m that also includes €12m worth of add-ons. Chinese Super League duo Shandong Luneng Taishan and Beijing Guoan have similarly been eyeing a potential deal.

"I have spoken with him many times in the season," Emery said of Lucas, who is crucially not cup-tied for the Champions League, earlier this week. "With all due respect to him, here is not an option for him to have minutes. The best is that he looks for another team because he is a great player."

Pochettino insisted during a press conference held before the FA Cup fourth-round trip to Newport County yesterday that he had no news on any potential incomings, having previously insisted that Tottenham were open to business but would find it hard to add the necessary quality during a notoriously difficult window.

"A lot of rumours and different names. Last week it was a different name, now it's another name," he said when asked directly about Lucas, presumably making reference to recent rumours suggesting that Tottenham had met with the agents of another France-based Brazilian in Bordeaux forward Malcom.

"Always it's difficult, the transfer window, because it's only three and a half months of the competition [left] – February, March, April and 15 or 20 days in May. It's so difficult to add players now - quality players that can help us to win games and achieve all that we want. If you want players that arrive to the Premier League or to change the team here in the Premier League, you need to know and be sure if you're going to invest big money.

"If not, it's a massive pressure for the player, for the club too because all the players need time to adapt themselves in a new league, or when you change club and play in a different philosophy. Sometimes you believe it's going to help and sometimes it's going to create a problem. That's why it's so difficult, the transfer window now."